Irene Farmer's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swinson Funeral Service in Kinston, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swinson Funeral Service website.
Published by Swinson Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.