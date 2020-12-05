Menu
Irene Farmer
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1937
DIED
November 7, 2020
Irene Farmer's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Swinson Funeral Service in Kinston, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Swinson Funeral Service website.

Published by Swinson Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Faith Tabernacle Holy Church
400 S Adkin St,, Kinston, North Carolina 28501
Funeral services provided by:
Swinson Funeral Service
