Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene Freeman
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1925
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
Irene Freeman's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Ulysses, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLC
621 South Main Street, Ulysses, Pennsylvania 16948
Nov
15
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street, Ulysses, PA 16948
Nov
15
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, LLC
621 South Main Street, Ulysses, Pennsylvania 16948
Nov
15
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street, Ulysses, PA 16948
Funeral services provided by:
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.