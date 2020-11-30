Menu
Irene Geick
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 24, 1934
DIED
November 24, 2020
Irene Geick's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. in Saugerties, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
29
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
30
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street, Saugerties, NY 12477
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.