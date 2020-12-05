Menu
Irene Hannah
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1925
DIED
November 6, 2020
Irene Hannah's passing at the age of 95 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts & Hart Funeral Home - Westville in Westville, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Roberts & Hart Funeral Home
404 S Williams, Westville, Oklahoma 74965
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts & Hart Funeral Home - Westville
