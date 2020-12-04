Menu
Irene Keegan
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 27, 1926
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Irene Keegan's passing at the age of 94 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home in Russellton, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Siwicki - Yanicko Funeral Home
PO Box 21 - 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, Pennsylvania 15076
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Siwicki - Yanicko Funeral Home
PO Box 21 - 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, Pennsylvania 15076
