Beloved daughter, sister and aunt, Irene King, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Irene was born September 20, 1951 to Melvin Grant and Jessie Wight King in Ogden, Utah. Irene attended schools in Ogden, graduating from Ben Lomond High. Irene worked for McKay-Dee Hospital for 40 years. Irene will be remembered for her loving heart, her steadfastness, her dedication and her fun laughter. She will be missed by her loving family and her cat, Peaches.
Irene is survived by her father, Melvin G. King, and siblings Karen (Brent) Jones, Jeanette (Kevin) Hadfield, Jerry (Julie) King, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, with a private family viewing. Dedication of the grave will be held at Washington Heights Memorial Park cemetery at approximately 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to LDS Humanitarian Charities or the charity of your choice
.
