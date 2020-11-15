Menu
Irene Kutz
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1938
DIED
November 13, 2020
ABOUT
trinity lutheran church
Irene Kutz's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Becvar & Son Funeral Home in Crestwood, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Becvar & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by Becvar & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
November 15, 2020