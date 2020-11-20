Menu
Irene Kwiatek
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 12, 1928
DIED
November 10, 2020
Irene Kwiatek's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church
Chestnut Street, Dunmore, Pennsylvania
With love and prayers for you all during this difficult time, and always
Robin Kwiatek
November 19, 2020
Linda and family, so sorry to read about your mom. I know She will be at peace joined with your sister Karen and the rest of your family in Heaven. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers during this trying time.
Sean Scanlon
November 19, 2020
To the Kwiatek Families,
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. We are truly sorry for your loss.
Sincerely,
Gary and Mary Ann Bewick
November 18, 2020