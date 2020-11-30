Menu
Irene Lagasse
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1944
DIED
November 23, 2020
Irene Lagasse's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tyngsborough Funeral Home in Tyngsborough, MA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Parish of Saint Rita
58 Mammoth Rd., Lowell, Massachusetts
Tyngsborough Funeral Home
Mom, you will be so missed. The house is already empty without you. We has our differences but I love you so much. Be in peace and square dance with dad. Give him a kiss and a hug from me. I kept my promise. Thank you for being the mom I never really had.
Lissa Lagasse
Daughter
November 24, 2020