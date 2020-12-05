Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene LaPointe
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1924
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
St. Aloysius Church
Irene LaPointe's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc in Ware, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
64 Church St., Gilbertville, Massachusetts 01031
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Aloysius Church
64 Church St., Gilbertville, Massachusetts 01031
Funeral services provided by:
Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.