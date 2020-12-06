Menu
Irene McCreight
1932 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1932
DIED
December 1, 2020
Irene McCreight's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marrs-Jones Funeral Home in Smithville, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marrs-Jones Funeral Home website.

Published by Marrs-Jones Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Marrs Jones Funeral Home, All Faiths of the Pines Chapel
110 American Legion Rd, Smithville, Texas 78957
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
Hwy. 95 South, Smithville, Texas 78957
Funeral services provided by:
Marrs-Jones Funeral Home
