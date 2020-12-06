Menu
Irene Merrill
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 8, 1931
DIED
December 4, 2020
Irene Merrill's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Perkins Funeral Home in Dryden, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Perkins Funeral Home website.

Published by Perkins Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W. Main st, Dryden, New York 13053
Dec
8
Calling hours
1:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St, Dryden, NY 13053
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St, Dryden, NY 13053
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W. Main st, Dryden, New York 13053
GUEST BOOK
I will always miss your kind demeanor and smile. You were always a pleasure to see. May you be blessed by all your families memories.

Love,
Dr. Patel
Darshan Patel
Friend
December 5, 2020