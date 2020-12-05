Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene Newlon
1922 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1922
DIED
July 31, 2020
Irene Newlon's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, July 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home in St. Paul, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Church of Christ
505 Stanwick, Palmer, Nebraska 68864
Aug
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Church of Christ
505 Stanwick, Palmer, Nebraska 68864
Aug
2
Interment
3:00p.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
Between U and V Roads on 2nd Road, Palmer, Nebraska 68864
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.