Irene Novak
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1932
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Catholic Church
disabled american veterans
washington crossing national cemetery
Irene Novak's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home in Phoenixville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home website.

Published by Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
219 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
Nov
19
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
219 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
Funeral services provided by:
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
