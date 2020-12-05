Menu
Irene Putnam
1940 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1940
DIED
June 13, 2020
Irene Putnam's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foster-Adams Funeral Home in Hamlin, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foster-Adams Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Hamlin Memorial Cemetery
East of Hamlin on TX-92, Hamlin, Texas 79520
Funeral services provided by:
Foster-Adams Funeral Home
