Irene Ricker
1925 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1925
DIED
November 15, 2020
Irene Ricker's passing at the age of 95 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cherry Springs Baptist Church
6 Bull Walker Road, Old Fort 28762
Nov
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cherry Springs Baptist Church
6 Bull Walker Road, Old Fort 28762
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service
