Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene Taylor
1942 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1942
DIED
November 8, 2020
Irene Taylor's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls in Niagara Falls, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, New York 14304
Nov
13
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Otto Redanz Funeral Home
2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, New York 14304
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Niagara Falls Memorial Park Cemetery
5871 Military Road, Lewiston, New York 14092
Funeral services provided by:
Otto Redanz Funeral Home - Niagara Falls
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.