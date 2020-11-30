Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irma Hayden
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1950
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United Church Of Christ
Irma Hayden's passing at the age of 70 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.