Irma McGowen
1947 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1947
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Irma McGowen's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home in Baird, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home website.

Published by Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home
141 E. 3rd St., Baird, TX 79504
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home
141 E. 3rd St., Baird, TX 79504
Parker-Jacobs Funeral Home
