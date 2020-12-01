Menu
Irma Noyes
1927 - 2020
BORN
March 9, 1927
DIED
November 24, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
Irma Noyes's passing at the age of 93 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cota Funeral Home in North Reading, MA .

Published by Cota Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
GUEST BOOK
Hi Carol, so sorry to hear about your Mom. May her memory fill you and yours with all the good stuff.
mark kelly
Friend
November 29, 2020