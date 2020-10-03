Irma Jane D. Webecke passed away of kidney and heart failure in her home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was holding the hand of her husband, Paul Webecke, and was surrounded by her children.
Jane was the oldest child of Charles and Irmadell DeGraffenried. She is survived by her siblings, Edward (Pam) DeGraffenried, Joy (Greg) Campbell, Jim (Carla) DeGraffenried, Paula (Craig) Evans, and John (Lynette) DeGraffenried, and her sisters-in-law. A graduate of Bingham High School and BYU, Jane taught school in Samoa, Green River, Utah, and Young Parents School in Davis School District. She married Paul Searls Webecke of Long Beach, California in the Salt Lake Temple on December 29, 1967. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Jane served as den mother, Relief Society President, Gospel Doctrine and primary teacher, and most memorably as Primary President to over 150 children in Clinton. She also served in the Ogden Temple.
An avid reader, Jane began springs with a reading of The Secret Garden; falls were for canning, winter for sewing, and summers were spent gardening, hiking, camping, and at family reunions. She loved her husband, was a passionate mother, loved visiting with family, wrote family history and cowboy poetry, and was known for her self-deprecating humor. You are beautiful, Jane, whether you think so or not.
Jane's family: spouse Paul Webecke; children Beverly (Scott) Ahlstrom, Searls (Christina) Webecke, Edmund (Michelle) Webecke, Cynthia (Kelly) Steadman, Ernest (Alisha) Webecke, Richard Webecke, Andrew (Kristina) Webecke, and Gerald Webecke; 35 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents and son, Searls.
The family would like to thank Ogden Regional Medical Center, their doctors, nurses as well as Atlas Hospice for their considerate care.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, and prior to services from 12:30- 1:15 p.m.
Interment will be at the West Point Cemetery 80 N, 4000 W, West Point, Utah. Services will be live streamed on Myers-Mortuary.com
and Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Parks Facebook page.