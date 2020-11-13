Menu
Irmgard Morrison
1925 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1925
DIED
November 11, 2020
Irmgard Morrison's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Clarksburg, WV .

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
457 Zachs Run Road, Mount Clare, West Virginia 26408
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Davis Funeral Home
November 13, 2020