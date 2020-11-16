Irving Brown's passing at the age of 66 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bell Funeral Home Inc in Providence, RI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Irving in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bell Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Bell Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 16, 2020.
