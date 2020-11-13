Menu
Isaac Velazquez
1983 - 2020
BORN
November 6, 1983
DIED
November 8, 2020
Isaac Velazquez's passing at the age of 37 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Latina Funerals and Cremation in Denver, CO .

Published by Latina Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
2645 E. 48th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80221
Nov
14
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
2645 E. 48th Ave., Denver, Colorado 80221
Funeral services provided by:
Latina Funerals and Cremation
