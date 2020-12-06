Menu
Isabella Ardolino
1939 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1939
DIED
December 3, 2020
Isabella Ardolino's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ball Funeral Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
2900 Washington Rd, McMurray, Pennsylvania 15317
