Isabella Ardolino's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ball Funeral Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Isabella in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ball Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Ball Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
