Isabelle Karmondy's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home in Palmyra, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Isabelle in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home website.