Isabelle Karmondy
1940 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1940
DIED
October 9, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Isabelle Karmondy's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home in Palmyra, VA .

Published by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Homes
138 Heritage Drive, Palmyra, Virginia 22963
Oct
13
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Thacker Brothers Funeral Homes
138 Heritage Drive, Palmyra, Virginia 22963
Funeral services provided by:
Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home
