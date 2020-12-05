Isabelle Karmondy's passing at the age of 80 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home in Palmyra, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Isabelle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home website.
Published by Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.