Isabelle McDonald
1948 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1948
DIED
December 3, 2020
Isabelle McDonald's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun in Calhoun, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home
711 College Street, Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Funeral services provided by:
Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home - Calhoun
