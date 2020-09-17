Born in 1995 in Long Beach California Isaiah Hamilton brought nothing but joy and happiness to everyone he met. He was an old soul, a great friend, and an even better son.



At the age of 14, he and his family moved to Las Vegas Nevada where he enjoyed being outside with all the people. He eventually moved to Utah and has been here ever since.



Isaiah was a great gamer. He loved his Xbox and his favorite game was modern warfare. He certainly was skilled with a controller. He was a big sports fan too, whether it was basketball or football sports was his thing. He dreamed of playing for the Dallas cowboys.



His smile and personality affected so many people.



He leaves behind his mother, three brothers, and two sisters.



He truly was one of a kind.



A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.



Due to COVID-19 Face Masks are required to attend.





