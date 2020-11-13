Menu
Isaias Diaz
1987 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1987
DIED
November 6, 2020
Isaias Diaz's passing at the age of 33 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc in Altadena, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Isaias in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc website.

Published by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal MI Santa Ana
1025 W Memory Lane, Santa Ana, California 92706
Nov
20
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Melrose Abbey Memorial Park Cemetery
2303 S Manchester Ave, Anaheim, California 92802
Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc
