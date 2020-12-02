Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Isauro Colores
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1944
DIED
November 26, 2020
Isauro Colores's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Isauro in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goetz Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Goetz Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Goetz Funeral Home
713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155
Funeral services provided by:
Goetz Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.