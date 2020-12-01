Menu
Issie Lang
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1947
DIED
November 27, 2020
Issie Lang's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .

Published by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Oak Mountain Baptist Church and Cemetery
1475 County Road 35, Pelham, Alabama 35124
Funeral services provided by:
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton
