Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Iva Bonifield
1927 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1927
DIED
January 1, 2020
Iva Bonifield's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre in Sayre, OK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Iva in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre on Nov. 23, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre)
906 N 4TH ST, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Oct
13
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre)
906 N 4TH ST, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Oct
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church, Sayre
504 N. 4th, Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
Funeral services provided by:
Rose Chapel Funeral Service (Sayre) - Sayre
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.