Iva Smith's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quinlan Funeral Home - Quinlan in Quinlan, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Iva in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quinlan Funeral Home - Quinlan website.
Published by Quinlan Funeral Home - Quinlan on Nov. 20, 2020.
