Ivan Belashov, a resident of Pittsburgh, passed away on October 20, 2020. Ivan was born in Uzgen, Kyrgyzstan on August 18, 1987.



Ivan was a loving son to Anna and Alexander Belashov, a caring brother to Anastasia Belashova and a wonderful uncle to Annabelle (Bella) and Daniel Kim. His kind heart, warm personality and brilliant mind have been a gift to the world and will be greatly missed.



Ivan has dedicated his life to science, his family is very proud of Ivan's vast publications and scientific accomplishments. He also enjoyed learning new skills – Ivan spoke 7 languages, learned computer programming and started day trading in futures and options. Ivan was an amazing uncle: he made science experiments with Bella, built Legos and played chess with Daniel. The children aspire to grow up to be like their uncle.



Visiting hours will be held Saturday, October 24 from 10am to 11am at Beinhauer Family Funeral Home at 2630 W Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15216. Memorial service will follow at 11am.



Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.