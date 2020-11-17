Ivo Palazzo's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaskin Funeral Services in Matthews, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ivo in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaskin Funeral Services website.
Published by Gaskin Funeral Services on Nov. 17, 2020.
