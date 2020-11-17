Menu
Ivo Palazzo
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1932
DIED
November 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
Ivo Palazzo's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaskin Funeral Services in Matthews, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ivo in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gaskin Funeral Services website.

Published by Gaskin Funeral Services on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Gaskin Funeral Services
14617 Lawyers Road #B, Matthews, North Carolina 28104
Funeral services provided by:
Gaskin Funeral Services
