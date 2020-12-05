Ivy Fein's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bayonne Memorial Home in Bayonne, NJ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ivy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bayonne Memorial Home website.
Published by Bayonne Memorial Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
