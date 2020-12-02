Menu
Jacinta Ponce
1940 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1940
DIED
November 30, 2020
Jacinta Ponce's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna in Donna, TX .

Published by Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna, TX
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd., Donna, Texas 78537
Funeral services provided by:
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
