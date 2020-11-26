Menu
Jack Christy
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1932
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Navy
Jack Christy's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chute-Wiley Funeral Home in New Lexington, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jack in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Chute-Wiley Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street, New Lexington, OH 43764
Nov
24
Service
5:30p.m.
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home
118 S Jackson Street, New Lexington, OH 43764
Nov
25
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
So sad to hear of Jacks passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Larry Helwig
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
I will miss you dear friend
Rest in eternal peace
Mary Lindstrom-Helwig
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
So sorry to hear...prayers for all
Craig Hagely
Friend
November 24, 2020
Sorry to hear of Jacks passing.I used to run into him on the job occasionally when he worked for Texas Eastern.He was always very helpful and a pleasure to talk to. Im sure he will be missed by all.
Roger Woods
Acquaintance
November 23, 2020