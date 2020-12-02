Menu
Jack Dover
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1927
DIED
November 25, 2020
Jack Dover's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc in Shelby, NC .

Published by Cleveland Funeral Services Inc on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Cleveland Funeral Services Inc
GUEST BOOK
The Gardner-Webb University family was saddened to learn of Jack's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this time of transition. We are sorry we won't be with you during his service but know that our love and support are with all who loved him.
Tami Ruckman
November 30, 2020
He was very active with lattimore b.s
Troop 113, I was a member 1964 thru1968 he could make the best hunters stew all of us scouts loved and respected him, I will miss him!!
Eddie Kee
Friend
November 28, 2020
PaPa, was a wonderful outstanding man in my life. He was more than just a friend to me, he was my father in law for 18 years and continued to be so afterwards. He was gracious, loving, considerate, loving, a hard worker with his business, gardening,and his farm. He was a wonderful loving husband to MaMa Ruth. My heart is broken over the loss of two wonderful caring people in my life. My deepest condolences to the family.
JoRene Causby
Friend
November 28, 2020