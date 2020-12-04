Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack Granger
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 18, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Wounded Warrior Project
Jack Granger's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jack in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walters Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Walters Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Walters Funeral Home
2424 N University Ave, Lafayette, Louisiana 70507
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
St. Genevieve Church
Funeral services provided by:
Walters Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.