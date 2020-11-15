Jack Jones's passing at the age of 82 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jack in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary website.
Published by Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.