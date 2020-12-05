Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack Keller
1966 - 2020
BORN
August 9, 1966
DIED
December 3, 2020
Jack Keller's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Medina, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jack in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
302 West Church Avenue, Medina, Tennessee 38355
Dec
6
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Highland Memorial Gardens
3360 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, Tennessee 38305
Funeral services provided by:
Medina Funeral Home & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.