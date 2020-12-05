Menu
Jack LeFevre
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
Jack LeFevre's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kenworthy Funeral Home in Hanover, PA .

Published by Kenworthy Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mount Olivet Cemetery
725 Baltimore Street, Hanover, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Kenworthy Funeral Home
My sincere condolences to family. Jack was a true gentleman, and a good friend.
gloria e brown
Friend
December 4, 2020
My sincere condolences. Jack was an outstanding individual, and a good friend,
Gloria Brown
Family
December 4, 2020
I got to know Jack in a Sunday School class at St Matthew and am so glad I had the opportunity. He was such a kind man and so friendly. Jack was very proud of his family and enjoyed showing pictures of them. You have my sincere heartfelt sympathy.
Linda Sanders
Friend
December 3, 2020
remembering his smiling face every saturday night at Lincoln speedway, he and Ann are finally together. Your dad was a great guy
Connie (Rife) Haverstock
Acquaintance
December 3, 2020