Jack Ohler
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1927
DIED
November 29, 2020
Jack Ohler's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ripley Funeral Home, Inc - Ripley in Ripley, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ripley Funeral Home, Inc - Ripley website.

Published by Ripley Funeral Home, Inc - Ripley on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ripley Funeral Home
1011 ity Ave. North, Ripley, Mississippi 38663
Dec
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ripley Funeral Home
1011 ity Ave. North, Ripley, Mississippi 38663
Funeral services provided by:
Ripley Funeral Home, Inc - Ripley
