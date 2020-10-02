Jack L Putnam, age 94, passed away on September 29, 2020 incident to age. He was a devoted husband and father.

Jack was born on April 3, 1926 in Bountiful, Utah to Joseph Owen and Breta Lee Putnam. He graduated from Davis High School and two months later he married his high school sweetheart, Geneve Holbrook, on July 19, 1943. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on December 15, 1943. They were married almost 60 years before Geneve passed away in 2003. He later married DeOna Sorenson Oyler on March 27, 2004.

He was called into World War II in 1944 and served in Okinawa. He was part of the occupying forces in Japan where he served as a member of General McArthur's Honor Guard.

Jack was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many capacities during his life. Jack and Geneve served missions to the England Coventry Mission and Washington Seattle Mission. Additionally, Jack and DeOna served a mission to the Indiana Indianapolis Mission. He later served a Church Service Mission at the St. George, Utah Bishop's Storehouse. Additionally, Jack cherished his service in the Vernal and St. George Temples.

Jack loved to camp, fish, and vacation and always included his wife and daughters in these activities. He lovingly untangled numerous fishing lines for his daughters and grandchildren. In fact, his friends called his Flaming Gorge boat the "Nursery" because it was often filled with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, DeOna; daughters, Jacklyn Barkley, Melinda (Paul)Rogers, Randie Riegler, and Robin (Craig) Stephens; 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Nelson; and brother, Marvin (Pat) Putnam. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneve; son-in-law Robert Barkley; his parents; and brothers, Dale, Wayne, and Paul Putnam.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 202 at Midvale Union Fort Stake Center, 7155 South 540 East, Midvale, Utah, preceded with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Due to COVID, the viewing and services are by invitation only. The burial will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery, with military honors.