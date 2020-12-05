Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jack Roe
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1937
DIED
October 21, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Jack Roe's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home in Rochester, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jack in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.