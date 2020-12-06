Jack Youngblood's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, January 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by WATERMAN WESTBROOK & CLOUSE FUNERAL HOME - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jack in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the WATERMAN WESTBROOK & CLOUSE FUNERAL HOME - Elkhart website.