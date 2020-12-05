Jackie Andres's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potts Chapel - Independence in Independence, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jackie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potts Chapel - Independence website.
Published by Potts Chapel - Independence on Dec. 5, 2020.
