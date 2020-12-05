Menu
Jackie Clements
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1944
DIED
July 29, 2020
Jackie Clements's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE in Toledo, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
Aug
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Sujkowski Funeral Home - Northpointe
114-128 East Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43612
