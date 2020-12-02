Jackie Jones's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Jackie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harkey Funeral Home website.
Published by Harkey Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
